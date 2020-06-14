Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput dies at 34

Sushant Singh Rajput, popular Bollywood star and Indian TV actor, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday. CNN reports local police are calling his death a suicide. Various local news reports claim Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment by a domestic worker. He was 34.

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us," a representative for the actor said in a statement to CNN. "We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

Singh Rajput is most famously known for his work in the television series Pavitra Rishta from 2009-2014. After his newfound popularity, he segued into a career in Bollywood films, making his big-screen debut in Abhishek Kapoor's sports drama Kai po che! in 2013. In November, the actor starred in the action-thriller Drive for Netflix.

Although he found roles in more than 10 other films throughout his career, celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani says Singh Rajput found the industry challenging. The pair collaborated on the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016.

"It’s no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years," Bhavnani captioned a photo of the pair in a heartfelt Instagram post. "No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To post about him today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP"

A slew of social media posts have been shared from the Bollywood community and beyond on Sunday remembering Singh Rajput. Among those mourning the loss are Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon," he wrote via Twitter. "He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Singh Rajput had at least one film in post-production before his death in the romantic drama Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. No firm release date has been released as of yet.