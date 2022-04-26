Feeling bad about the fact that your Aunt Joyce still isn't talking to Cousin Jimmy after you instigated a family game of Monopoly three Christmases ago? Or that your weekly Game Night once devolved into an orgy of sex, violence, and lost Scrabble tiles? Relax. No matter how unpleasant or weird things got, they surely paled into comparison with the events depicted in the new horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Bodies Bodies Bodies Bodies Bodies Bodies | Credit: A24

The movie revolves around a group of idly rich young friends who, together with some significant others, are spending the weekend at a remote mansion owned by the father of Pete Davidson's character, while a hurricane rages outside. Much drinking and drugging ensues until everyone decides to play a game of "Bodies Bodies Bodies," in which a designated "killer" sneaks around in the dark "murdering" everyone else one-by-one.

Will those quotation marks stay in place during the course of the film or will matters start to become homicidal for real? You can find out when A24 releases director Halina Reijn's much-buzzed-about SXSW movie Aug. 5. The film's just-released trailer, however, strongly suggests that audiences should expect plenty of blood, satirical pokes at the way twentysomething Zoomers comport themselves, and, in the case of Davidson's host, a person who very much believes that he looks like he "f---s."

Bodies Bodies Bodies costars Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games), Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Myha'la Herrold (HBO's Industry), Chase Sui Wonders (HBO Max's Generation), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), and Lee Pace (the Hobbit trilogy, Guardians of the Galaxy). The film is written by Sarah DeLappe based on a story by Kristen Roupenian.

Watch the first trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.