WonderCon attendees in Anaheim, Calif. this past Sunday got a sneak peek at The Bob's Burgers Movie coming to theaters this summer, but now the rest of us can enjoy all the "mystery, meat, and mayhem" with the new trailer's launch.

The film's premise sees Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) in a pickle: The window for him to make the latest payments and keep his restaurant afloat is closing — and a giant sink hole just burst right in front of his restaurant.

It's up to the children — Louise (Kristen Schaal), Tina (Dan Mintz), and Gene (Eugene Mirman) — to save the day. And don't forget Linda (John Roberts) and her new bikini burger suit. The Belcher kids embark on a mission to solve a mystery that could save the family business and get their dad out of his depressive funk.

The Bob's Burgers Movie was scheduled to open in theaters in the summer of 2020, but like most things during the pandemic, it got seriously bumped. Still, Bob's Burgers Loren Bouchard — who's directing the movie with Bernard Derriman, based on a screenplay he wrote with Nora Smith — was determined to keep the film off of streaming for its premiere.

THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE The Belcher family deals with a massive sink hole in 'The Bob's Burgers Movie.' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

"We talked about [streaming] as it pertains to the movie and we decided we really want the movie to come out in theaters because Bob's is already on TV," he told EW in 2020. "Of course, we want everyone to be able to safely see it in movie theaters. We don't want anyone to put themselves at risk. But assuming there's a point at which everyone can go back to theaters safely, we're excited about Bob's the movie being seen in the theater, in the dark with other people, because that's something we've never been able to do before. That's the main course that we're delivering to people, in this case."

Larry Murphy, who voices Teddy on the show, is also returning for the movie, as are Zach Galifianakis (Felix) and Kevin Kline (Mr. Fischoeder).

The Bob's Burgers Movie will hit theaters this May 27. Watch the trailer above.

