Bob's Burgers movie returns to release schedule, will hit theaters in May

The Belchers' journey to the big screen finally has an end date in sight.

The long-teased Bob's Burgers movie finally has a new release date after it was pulled from Disney's theatrical schedule back in January. The feature-film adaptation of the beloved Fox animated comedy will arrive in theaters on May 27, 2022 — just about eight months away.

Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, who's directing the movie, previously told EW that he insisted on a theatrical release despite the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on movie theaters.

"We talked about [streaming] as it pertains to the movie and we decided we really want the movie to come out in theaters because Bob's is already on TV," he said. "Of course, we want everyone to be able to safely see it in movie theaters. We don't want anyone to put themselves at risk. But assuming there's a point at which everyone can go back to theaters safely, we're excited about Bob's the movie being seen in the theater, in the dark with other people, because that's something we've never been able to do before. That's the main course that we're delivering to people, in this case."

Not much is known about the plot of the movie, but the TV show's main voice actors (including H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, and Dan Mintz) are set to reprise their roles on the big screen. Other familiar voices and animated faces will appear as well.

BobsBurgers_806_JustOneOfTheBoyz_Promo_04_hires2 The Belchers of 'Bob's Burgers' | Credit: FOX

First announced in 2017 (before Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox), the Bob's Burgers movie was originally slated for July 17, 2020; that, obviously, did not happen. Its release was pushed to April 9, 2021 before the film was pulled from the schedule entirely, with Bouchard explaining that he wanted to wait until audiences were comfortable returning to theaters.

On Friday, Disney doubled down on theatrical releases for the foreseeable future, announcing that the studio's fall 2021 film slate would receive exclusive big-screen runs. (Disney had previously made most of its 2021 tentpoles available for purchase on Disney+ at the same time as their theatrical releases.) This came in the wake of a strong theatrical-only opening for Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which took in over $94 million during Labor Day weekend.

As part of its latest release-date reshuffling, Disney also set the live-action Little Mermaid remake starring Halle Bailey for May 26, 2023. Bob's Burgers, meanwhile, will return for its 12th season on Fox Sept. 26.

