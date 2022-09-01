Bob Odenkirk wants to make more action projects: 'I still train multiple times a week'

Bob Odenkirk went from Breaking Bad to breaking necks last year with his everyman action movie Nobody. And now the 59-year-old actor says he's not done kicking ass.

During a masterclass at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, Odenkirk said he "wants to do more action" projects after getting a taste of the genre, according to Deadline Hollywood.

"I was very surprised by Nobody," Odenkirk said. "I had initiated that project because I had a feeling that the character I was developing in Better Call Saul was the kind of character you see in an action film. He has earnest desires and he was willing to sacrifice himself."

Directed by Ilya Naishuller and written by Derek Kolstad, Nobody starred Odenkirk as a seemingly mild-mannered family man who goes on a bloody rampage after thieves break into his home and threaten his family. The movie marked a change of pace for Odenkirk, who's known for his comedy work and his role as Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad and the recently completed Better Call Saul.

Bob Odenkirk in 'Nobody' Bob Odenkirk in 'Nobody' | Credit: Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures

Odenkirk also revealed that he's been staying in shape in case he's called upon to bust more heads in the future. "I still train multiple times a week," he said, "and if I get my way you're going to see me doing more action. I found the action sequences a great deal of fun and close to doing sketch comedy… It's almost like people like to see older people lose their s---. Why does that seem to make sense to everyone? It's funny."

This isn't the first time Odenkirk has expressed his love of action and its similarity to comedy. Speaking to EW about Nobody in 2020, he said, "The fist-bloodying fight sequences were as much fun as being in a comedy room. I mean, I've never had that much fun since we wrote Mr. Show. It's a group effort. Anytime you see a fight sequence in a movie that has a bunch of people, as soon as they yell 'Cut!,' everyone laughs. There's all this interaction and group problem-solving that goes on."

Odenkirk's remarks in Venice also come about a month after Nobody producer David Leitch teased that a sequel is in development. He told Collider, "I think all of us want to go back and play in that universe, and we want to see Bob bring that character to life again."

