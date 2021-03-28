Bob Odenkirk thriller Nobody packs a punch at the box office with $6.7 million opening

Bob Odenkirk scored a big win at the box office this weekend after his thriller Nobody fought its way to the top spot with an estimated $6.7 million, according to Comscore.

Written by Derek Kolstad (John Wick) and directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry), the film tells the story of Hutch (Odenkirk), a husband and father pushed out of his comfort zone in the aftermath of a home robbery where he did nothing to protect his family. Nobody would be able to recognize Hutch shortly thereafter, who reemerges as a kick-ass somebody with secrets of his own to unravel.

Nobody Image zoom Credit: Allen Fraser/Universal Pictures

The Better Call Saul star trained for two years with stuntman Daniel Bernhardt, learning boxing, jujitsu, karate, and judo moves in order to execute the intricate fight sequences in the production.

"I get the s--- kicked out of me in this movie," Odenkirk told EW of the film. "I really wanted to go way far outside, like 180 degrees outside my comfort zone. Just commit to this guy, commit to his rage, and commit to his commitment to what he's doing."

Raya and the Last Dragon takes second place with an estimated $3.5 million during its fourth week in theaters, followed by Tom & Jerry with $2.5 million. Rounding out the top five are Chaos Walking ($1.2 million) and The Courier ($1.1 million).

Movie theater attendance continues to improve amid the coronavirus pandemic, with 52% of all domestic theaters open at present.

Other notable openings include Eddie Izzard's Six Minutes to Midnight from IFC Films, which earned $56k across 145 theaters, and Warner Bros' Godzilla Vs Kong on the international front, with $122 million.

