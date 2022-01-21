The trio of self-described "Lynchateers" came together on Zoom on the director's 76th.

We're all eyes — and one left ear — for the Blue Velvet cast and crew reunion.

In celebration of director David Lynch's 76th birthday, Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern shared a photo of herself Thursday teaming back up with the Blue Velvet director and Kyle MacLachlan, her costar in the 1986 film, on a Zoom meeting.

"What's better than a birthday zoom for your favorite maestro/artist/buddy alongside your other buddy for life?! Happy birthday, David!" Dern wrote alongside the photo, while MacLachlan commented,"The 3 Lynchateers! loved our Zoom today for DKL's birthday."

In addition to a preview of their virtual chat, Dern also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Showtime's recent Twin Peaks revival (also starring original series lead MacLachlan) in which she's playfully sprucing up her director's face with a towel.

"My artistic inspiration and incredible friend. I will touch up your make up anytime!" she captioned the photo.

Dern and Lynch have long collaborated on movies and TV series, including classics like Wild at Heart (1990) and Inland Empire (2006).

Their work on Blue Velvet is often heralded as a milestone in cinema history, with the tale of a young man's discovery of dismembered human parts (including a head and an ear) being cited as one of the best films of all time. Lynch received his second of three Best Director nominations at the 1987 Oscars for the movie.

Laura Dern, David Lynch and Kyle MacLachlan Laura Dern, David Lynch, and Kyle MacLachlan reunited for the director's 76th birthday. | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

MacLachlan and Dern previously reunited at the Academy's 2019 Governors Awards, where they presented Lynch with an honorary Oscar for his career achievements.

See Dern, MacLachlan, and Lynch hold their Blue Velvet reunion in the Instagram post above.

