Blue Crush stars Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez, Sanoe Lake say they're down for a sequel

It sounds like the stars of Blue Crush are ready to say surf's up once more.

Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sanoe Lake virtually reunited ahead of the surfer flick's 18th anniversary, and naturally, the subject of a sequel came up.

"Everybody wants to know, would we be up for a sequel?" Bosworth asked.

"Yes, obviously," Sanoe said, as Rodriguez replied, "I would totally, man. I love you girls, and I love Hawaii. You don't have to ask me twice."

For her part, Bosworth also said she'd be interested. "I'll put my life on the line again," she joked. "I don't mind, for a sequel."

Rodriguez even had several ideas for directions the sequel could take. "We could probably be the teachers in this one," she suggested. Sanoe offered that the girls could be into philanthropy. "Yeah, now I think the big thing in that world is the preservation of the biosphere," Rodriguez agreed. "I think that Mother Nature is hurting because of all the things that we've been doing as a society, as a global population. There's definitely room to explore how that's affecting the world of people who really live in nature."

During the hourlong reunion, the trio also dished on their favorite scenes to film and some other behind-the-scenes memories. They also shared why they think the cult favorite resonated so much with young women. "Whether it's surfing or any other sport, I think that's why it resonated with so many females and girls," Sanoe said. "They were like, 'Oh, I can! I can do it!'"

Bosworth ended the festivities by urging people to donate to the Surfrider Foundation, which is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world's oceans, waves, and beaches.

Watch the reunion above.

