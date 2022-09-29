The Pianist (2002)

Brody won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role as Polish Jewish musician Wladyslaw Szpilman, making him at 29 the youngest actor to win in that category. The grueling physical and emotional toll he put himself through to believably play a Holocaust survivor has been well-documented, from a starvation diet to breaking up with his then-girlfriend. To this day, Brody calls the role and all he learned making the film one of the most "profound" experiences of his life. "I didn't feel as young as I was, but I recognized that it was my real introduction into manhood and understanding things in a different capacity than I had," he says. "It affected me on a much deeper level than any of the physically difficult aspects. It touched me to the core. There was an enormous amount of responsibility on my shoulders in honoring that horrible time in history and distilling one man's journey through the Holocaust and such cruelty and horrors that are really unimaginable, and yet, are precariously close. It gave me such understanding and gratitude, which I haven't lost. Even prior to any of the success of the film or accolades that came my way, I had this huge growth and transformation as an artist, as a young man, and as a human being."