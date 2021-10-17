Blake Lively takes playful jab at Ryan Reynolds taking 'a little sabbatical from movie-making'

"Michael Caine did it first," Reynolds' wife joked in a post where he announced he was taking some time off.

No married couple knows how to troll each other better than Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

In an Instagram post celebrating the wrap of his latest film Spirited, Reynolds reflected on his filming experience alongside co-stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer and also acknowledged it was time for a break.

"Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago," Reynolds wrote. Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I'm gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I've been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."

Among the sweet comments from people like Spencer, Ava DuVernay, and Hugh Jackman was Lively, offering a playful jab at her husband's announcement and writing, "Michael Caine did it first."

The comment is a joking reference to the recent rumors that Caine was retiring from acting after an interview where he implied he was done with movie-making. (The British actor later disputed the rumors with a tweet and sources confirmed to Variety that he still has two projects in the works.)

Reynolds, who has been in Boston shooting the Apple TV holiday film since July, has certainly earned his fair share of time off. The actor starred in two films in 2021, Hitman's Wife Bodyguard and Free Guy, the latter of which became a surprise breakout hit at the box office and with critics. He'll next be seen in the action film Red Notice alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, which premieres on Netflix on Nov. 12.

Directed by Sean Anders, who's also writing the film alongside John Morris (Daddy's Home, Daddy's Home 2), Spirited is a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens' classic holiday story A Christmas Carol.