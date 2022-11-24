Blake Lively leaves thirsty comment on husband Ryan Reynolds' dance video

It seems that everything Ryan Reynolds does gets his wife Blake Lively feeling amorous, even learning how to dance.

On Wednesday, Reynolds posted on Instagram a video of himself rehearsing a dance sequence from the upcoming Apple TV+ musical-comedy Spirited with Will Ferrell. Lively's reaction was to post a query on Instagram, asking, "Can you get pregnant while pregnant??" (Lively is currently expecting the couple's fourth child.)

Reynolds himself was rather less, shall we say, excited by his dancing in the clip. "You've got to be willing to be bad at something if you want to be… slightly less bad at it?" wrote the actor in his note accompanying the video. "Here's Will and I proving that point!"

"It comes so naturally to Hugh that, in a weird way, his helping was not helping," Reynolds said in an interview with Big Issue. "He was like, 'Just make sure you're listening to those count-offs and those beats'. And I was like, 'I don't hear the beats, man. Help me out with something real here!'"

The best lesson Jackman taught him didn't actually take place on the dance floor, but rather over a cup of coffee. "He reminded me of something that is so vital with almost anything that you're doing in the arts," Reynolds recalled. "He said, 'Just remember to enjoy it, because if you're enjoying it, we'll enjoy it.'"

Spirited is screening in cinemas and on Apple TV+.

