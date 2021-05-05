Blake Lively and Diablo Cody bringing Lady Killer comic to the screen for Netflix

She really knows how to clean up!

Blake Lively is grabbing her duster, pinning her hair, and sharpening her meat cleaver for a new Netflix project. The Gossip Girl alum will star in Lady Killer, a film based on the Dark Horse Comics series by Joëlle Jones and Jamie S. Rich, EW has confirmed.

Lady Killer is about Josie Schuller, a picture-perfect 1950s housewife who has a secret life as a killer for hire. Diablo Cody, the screenwriter of such films as Juno, Tully, and Young Adult, is set to adapt the screenplay. Lively will serve as a producer in addition to starring.

Blake Lively, Diablo Cody Blake Lively and Diablo Cody | Credit: Vera Anderson/WireImage; Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

In 2018, Jones spoke about why she set the Lady Killer story in the Mad Men era instead of modern times.

"For me the time period was super-important because I wanted it to be a black comedy, and to me, nothing makes me laugh harder than contradictions. And especially, the whole book is based on a visual joke, and so there would be no book without that time period," Jones told Syfy Wire. "It was coming out just as Mad Men ended and people kept making a similarity between the two, and I was fine with it… If I had to modernize it, I just wouldn't do it."

Lady Killer was first introduced in 2015, and was nominated for Best Limited Series at the 2016 Eisner Awards.

This is the second Jones comic to be developed for the screen. Previously, the CW was developing a series based on her DC comic Wonder Girl, but the network decided not to move forward on the project.

