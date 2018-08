Prepare your eyeballs for the visual spectacular that is Blade Runner 2049. In the hands of director Denis Villeneuve and cinematographer Roger A. Deakins, nearly every frame of this much-anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi original — which resumes the story of bounty hunters called blade runners who “retire” factory-made replicants — dazzles. It’s the third collaboration between Villeneuve and Deakins (after 2013’s Prisoners and 2015’s Sicario), and their artistic visions align perfectly. “It started on Prisoners—we just see things the same way. Maybe we just have the same dark, cynical view of the world,” Deakins says with a laugh. “We did seem to really be in sync.”

Shooting in Budapest last year, the cast — which includes Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford reprising the role of Rick Deckard, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, and Jared Leto — was aided by immense practical sets courtesy of production designer Dennis Gassner. “Roger and Denis were never hindered by the scale of the imaginary world because most of it wasn’t imaginary at all,” says Gosling, who plays a younger blade runner named K who discovers a secret tied to the first film. “As an actor you can focus on the internal landscape of the character because the external landscape of the world has been so fully realized and is so rich.” For Villeneuve it was important that his film hewed true to the spirit of Scott’s original, which so influenced him as a young man growing up in Quebec. “In the past when I’ve made movies I’ve used references from other artists — painters and graphic novels or even music,” the director says. “But for this movie there was always an elephant in the room, one I didn’t try to escape: There’s this movie called Blade Runner. That was my main reference, and I embraced it. This film is a love letter to Blade Runner.”