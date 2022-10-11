Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and more Marvel films delayed

The news comes in the wake of Blade losing its director.

It looks like moviegoers will have to wait a little longer to see Mahershala Ali's vampire-hunting skills and Deadpool's reunion with Wolverine on the big screen.

Disney announced Tuesday that six Marvel movies — Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Avengers: Secret Wars, and two currently untitled projects — have had their release dates delayed.

The schedule update comes less than two weeks after Blade director Bassam Tariq exited the film, which had been slated to begin production in November. Marvel said in a statement that Tariq, who will now serve as an executive producer, stepped down "due to continued shifts in our production schedule."

Blade, which stars Ali as the titular vampire slayer, has now been pushed back almost a year, to Sept. 6, 2024. It was previously dated for Nov. 3, 2023. Accordingly, the other films in Marvel's ambitious Phase 5 schedule have all been bumped back.

Mahershala Ali; Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool' Mahershala Ali; Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool' | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Twentieth Century Studios

Following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox back in 2019, Marvel Studios' first Deadpool movie, currently titled Deadpool 3, has moved from Sept. 6, 2024, to Nov. 8, 2024. The film will also mark the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, in his first appearance as the character since 2017's Logan.

Meanwhile, the Fantastic Four reboot is stretching its release date from Nov. 8, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025. You heard it here, folks: Fantastic Four is officially a Valentine's Day film. While the stars playing the fierce foursome have not yet been revealed, Marvel chief Kevin Feige announced last month at D23 that Matt Shakman will direct.

Avengers: Secret Wars has been postponed to May 1, 2026, from Nov. 7, 2025. And perhaps most intriguing are the two untitled Marvel projects: One was originally set for release on Feb. 14, 2025, but has since taken Secret Wars' former spot on Nov. 7, 2025. The other untitled movie, which was planned for May 1, 2026, has been removed from Disney's schedule entirely.

Even without Blade on the roster, 2023 is set to be a Marvel-filled year. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is slated for a Feb. 17 release date, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive May 5, and The Marvels is due on July 28.

In addition to heading to the theater, Marvel fans will also be able to catch Loki season 2 and Secret Invasion when they drop on Disney+ next year.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.