Watch Lisa tearfully thank fans in emotional Blackpink: The Movie trailer

Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are taking an emotional journey through their five-year career in the first trailer for their upcoming documentary Blackpink: The Movie.

The Korean girl group breaks down while reflecting on the "happiest times" of their artistic journey in the spotlight together, which began in 2016 and has since led to massive success on the global music charts, sold-out concerts around the world, and high profile collaborations with artists like Selena Gomez, Cardi B, and Lady Gaga.

Soaking it all in, Lisa ends the clip in tears, giving a heartfelt message of gratitude to the group's fans: "Honestly, thank you for always supporting me."

Blackpink: The Movie celebrates the ladies' trajectory through distinct sequences focused on each member, with their stories being told through nostalgic segments like "The Room of Memories," the glamorous "Beauty" sequence of stylized shots, and exclusive interviews filled with detailed messages for their supporters.

Speaking to EW last year ahead of the release of the band's Netflix documentary Light Up the Sky, Jisoo also paid tribute to fans who've stuck with the group along their five-year journey to global stardom — including boosting their debut Album to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in the United States.

"We started our training when we were very young. I think there are hardships with anything you do. And for us, we have our fans, who give us so much love and support," she told EW. "So, that helps us push forth with whatever we are doing, and it will continue to do that in the future."

Blackpink: The Movie releases to North American theaters on Aug. 4, followed by a global debut in 100 territories on Aug. 8. Watch the new trailer above.