Blackpink get candid in intimate Light Up the Sky documentary trailer

Blackpink go from global pop sensations to documentary movie queens in the first trailer for Light Up the Sky, Netflix's non-fiction account of their world domination.

The superstar K-pop squad — comprised of members Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa — get candid in the feature-length project, which follows their empirical reign as the highest-charting female Korean group of all time thanks to their boundary-pushing music, spectacular music videos, and singular fashion concepts.

Directed by Caroline Suh (Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat), the film chronicles the group's time together as well as highlighting individual moments with each of the four members while they navigate sold-out world tours, Coachella, and the trappings of fame and worldwide success.

The film follows the release of Blackpink's first full-length Korean-language album, appropriately dubbed The Album, which dropped last week. The studio set features high profile collaborations with Selena Gomez ("Ice Cream," which became the group's most successful song on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year), Cardi B ("Bet You Wanna"), and David Guetta ("Lovesick Girls") on a genre-hopping musical opus that incorporates electronic dance, Middle Eastern strings, and hip-hop bass.

Prior to The Album, Blackpink collaborated with Lady Gaga on her sixth album Chromatica, lending vocals to the fan-favorite house track "Sour Candy."

Blackpink: Light Up the Sky debuts Oct. 14 on Netflix. Watch the film's trailer above.