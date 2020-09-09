A Blackpink documentary from Netflix is coming to your area

Buckle up, Blinks, because October could become your new favorite month.

Netflix has announced that a new documentary about the massively popular K-pop girl group Blackpink, titled Light Up the Sky, is coming to the streaming service Oct. 14. That means it will drop less than two weeks after the quartet are expected to release their first full-length album, The Album.

To celebrate the film, which marks Netflix's first K-pop doc, the streamer will also make the four members of Blackpink — Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé — into Netflix profile icons.

Directed by Caroline Suh (Salt Fat Acid Heat), the film interweaves exclusive interviews with never-before-seen footage of Blackpink members from their trainee days to the global sensations they are today. Viewers will get insight into the group's recording process and the highs and lows of being a K-pop idol group. The film culminates with Blackpink's landmark 2019 Coachella performance.

"The K-pop phenomenon has been sweeping the globe and Blackpink has arguably become the most recognizable and most popular girl group in the world." said Netflix's Adam Del Deo, vice president of documentary features, in a statement. "Director Caroline Suh's trusted relationship with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa offers organic and honest moments that give viewers an authentic inside look into the lives of Blackpink, as well as the dedication and grueling preparation each member puts into every hit song, history-making performance and sold-out arena tour. We're thrilled to bring their story to their fans worldwide."

"We can't wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix!" Blackpink added. "We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years."

Formed in 2016, Blackpink have enjoyed incredible global success in the past few years. Their lead single from The Album, "How You Like That," set a YouTube record, with its music video notching more than 86 million views in its first 24 hours. It also quickly became a hit on TikTok and other platforms.

Blackpink recently released the song "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez, which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, making them the highest Billboard-charting female Korean act. Earlier this year, they collaborated with Lady Gaga on "Sour Candy," which appeared on the pop icon's album Chromatica. They are currently the most-followed female group on Spotify and the music group with the most subscribers on YouTube. Blackpink's last full release, the EP Kill This Love, dropped in April 2019.

See the poster for Blackpink: Light Up the Sky below:

