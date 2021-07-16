Black Widow actor confirms X-Men Easter egg you probably missed

Warning: Minor spoilers from Black Widow are discussed in this article.

A mutant has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe and most people didn't even realize.

It turns out Black Widow featured an X-Men Easter egg that further shows how Disney's Marvel Studios is incorporating elements from those Fox-Marvel properties it acquired when the Mouse House purchased 21st Century Fox properties in 2019.

Black Widow Scarlett Johansson in Marvel Studios' "Black Widow." | Credit: Marvel Studios

Dutch actor and bodybuilder Olivier Richters appeared in Black Widow in jail opposite David Harbour's Alexei as Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (Florence Pugh) attempt a prison break. Richters took to social media on Thursday to confirm that he actually played a character from Marvel comics.

"After two years I can finally tell who my character is: Ursa Major: mutant (X-Men) that appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Richters wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the set. "Ursa is part of the Winter Guard, noted for being 'Russia's answer to the Avengers.' His power transforms him into an incredible bear, transcending The Hulk in size."

Ursa Major, clearly, didn't have a major role to play during the events of Black Widow. He was more aligned with what we saw from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That Disney+ series included the location Madripoor, in addition to bars like the Brass Monkey Saloon and the Princess Bar — all names from typically X-Men-related comic book material.

An X-Men movie still hasn't been announced and the next Fantastic Four reboot from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts (another something Disney can do because of the Fox buy) is a ways away. So, for now, these nods here and there, including the Ursa Major bit part, are what we're getting in terms of X-Men crossovers. Richters, however, is hopeful for the future of the character.

"When production on set told me who I really was in Black Widow I let some tears in my hotel room, because my movie dream became true: being a official comic super hero," he wrote. "I can only hope Marvel will bring back Ursa in full form."

Black Widow is currently playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ as a paid Premier Access release.