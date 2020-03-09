Scarlett Johansson faces an army of Widows in final Black Widow trailer

Black Widow type Movie genre Superhero Where to watch Close Streaming Options

The Red Room, the place that transformed Natasha Romanoff into a skilled assassin, is under new management.

In the latest and final Black Widow trailer, Scarlett Johansson pulls back the veil on the covert world that made the titular Avenger, but it's a world she doesn't recognize anymore.

The masked villain known as Taskmaster has taken over the Red Room, manipulating its recruits. "They're fully conscious but no choices," Florence Pugh's Yelena, Natasha's "sister" Widow, says in the footage. These women have completely lost their agency thanks to the whims of a man, and it's up to them to wipe this particular red from the ledger.

But, aside from an entire army of Widows, Natasha's enemy is quite formidable on his own. The trailer highlights Taskmaster's skills to duplicate the movements and abilities of others on sight. He watches camera footage of Natasha fighting off guards (a scene from Iron Man 2), which he will no doubt use against her later on. He has a shield that he copied from Captain America and a bow that he copied from Hawkeye. In a showdown with David Harbour's Red Guardian, Russia's take on the Captain America super-soldier, Taskmaster reveals he also has the moves of Black Panther, razor-sharp claws and all. That's why Natasha needs to assemble her own team to take them down: Yelena, Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz's Melina.

Image zoom Black Widow Marvel Studios

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, goes back to the time period after the events of Captain America: Civil War, when Natasha went off on her own. Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and O-T Fagbenle also feature in what will be the first film from Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in theaters May 1.

