Black Widow's Scarlett Johansson gets back in action with new photo

A new look at Marvel's Black Widow has arrived to remind us that the Scarlett Johansson-led action-er is still on its way... eventually.

Makeup artist Deborah La Mia Denaver — who has worked with Johansson on multiple Marvel movies, including Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame — shared a behind-the-scenes look at the actress in the midst of an action sequence. It may not look like much, but just use your imagination to envision what effects will be laid on top of the blue screen in the background.

"Black Widow BTS ! Getting closer …keeping us all on the edge of our seats," Denaver wrote.

Given this new look, might a fresh trailer be on the way in the near future? As anyone who has been waiting with breath that is baited for this movie knows, Black Widow was supposed to kick off Marvel's highly anticipated Phase 4 slate of movies, but the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic caused Disney to bump this from theaters again and again. It is now set for May 7, but we'll see if that plan shifts once more.

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow explores the darker side of Natasha Romanoff's past as she reconnects with her old "family": Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian. Cate Shortland directs the film based on a screenplay by Eric Pearson.