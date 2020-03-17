Black Widow release date delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

We'll have to wait a little longer to get a peek into Black Widow's ledger.

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to close movie theaters and affect release dates, Disney has officially announced that it's postponing three of its scheduled May releases: Black Widow (May 1), Dev Patel's The Personal History of David Copperfield (May 8), and the Amy Adams-starring The Woman in the Window (May 15). No new release dates have been announced yet.

The news comes after the CDC released new guidelines calling for the elimination of large public gatherings for the next eight weeks. A number of other films have already been affected, and while some have already snagged new release dates for later this year or even 2021 — like No Time to Die and Fast & Furious 9 — others are still in limbo, like Disney's already-moved Mulan, Antlers, and The New Mutants.

It also remains to be seen how Black Widow's push might affect other scheduled projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel has more than a dozen films and Disney+ TV shows in the works, with release dates scheduled as far out as 2022. The Eternals is set to hit theaters in November, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision coming to Disney+ later this year, but with Black Widow's release date moved and the pandemic halting filming around the world, it may trigger a massive reshuffling of release dates.

Read a full list of all the films, TV shows, and other events affected by coronavirus concerns here.

