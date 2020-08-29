Twitter uniting for Black Panther watch party in honor of Chadwick Boseman
We're heading back to Wakanda Saturday night — and we hope you will, too.
Writer and political strategist Maya Rupert is spearheading a live Twitter watch party of Black Panther in a tribute to star Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday at age 43. The event will kick off Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, with Rupert and others, including EW's Chancellor Agard, live-tweeting during the movie.
Black Panther stars Boseman as T'Challa, the king of the African nation Wakanda and the titular superhero, along with Michael B. Jordan as villain Erik Killmonger, Letitia Wright as T'Challa's sister Shuri, and Danai Gurira as the warrior Okoye. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film was a massive success and cultural phenomenon upon its release in 2018, grossing over $1 billion and earning the first Best Picture Oscar nomination for a superhero movie.
Several Twitter users are urging Disney to make the film, which is available on Disney+ with a subscription, temporarily free to stream in Boseman's honor. (You can also rent or buy the movie on the major digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.) Others are offering to cover the cost of a digital copy for families without access.
We hope you'll join this tribute to Boseman at 8 p.m. ET. In the meantime: Wakanda forever.
