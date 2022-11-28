Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gobbled up the competition for its third week at No. 1

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continued its benevolent rule of the box office over the Thanksgiving weekend, pulling in $64 million over five days. This brings the MCU sequel to a domestic total of $367.7 million in just three weeks.

The film starring Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, and Tenoch Huerta became the second-highest debut of 2022 when it opened with $180 million in its first week. Wakanda is doing well overseas as well, with a haul of $78 million over the weekend, for a global total of $676 million.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Angela Bassett sitting on the throne as Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' | Credit: Marvel Studios

Boasting an all-star voice cast that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu, Disney's animated family fare Strange World debuted with a five-day total of $18.6 million. The film follows the legendary family of explorers the Clades as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and a slew of ravenous creatures.

Though Top Gun: Maverick may be on track to be the highest grossing film of the year, and also features Glen Powell, the Korean War aerial epic Devotion won't be doing Tom Cruise numbers. Starring Jonathan Majors as Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history, and Powell as his flyboy friend Tom Hudner, Devotion, based on the bestselling book of the same name, opened with $9 million over the holiday weekend.

DEVOTION Jonathan Majors (left) and Glen Powell in Korean War aerial epic 'Devotion' | Credit: Eli Adé/Columbia Pictures

The delicious food-world satire The Menu starring Ralph Fiennes had audiences coming back for seconds with a $7.3 million take, only a slight dip from its $8.2 million debut the previous week. Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam rounded out the top 5 with $4.6 million over five days, bringing its domestic total to $163 million ($378 million worldwide).

Close behind were two films expanding their theatrical releases: Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age tale The Fablemans with $3.1 million in its third week, for a total of $3.4 million, and the cannibal love story Bones and All starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell grossing $3.6 million in its second week, for a total of $3.7 million.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: