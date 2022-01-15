Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to resume filming as Letitia Wright returns from injury

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is back on track.

After halting production in November to allow Letitia Wright to recover from an on-set injury, the upcoming Black Panther sequel is set to resume filming Monday in Atlanta, EW has learned.

In August, Wright — who plays T'Challa's sister, Shuri — sustained minor injuries while filming a stunt and was briefly hospitalized. Production shut down for two months to allow her to recover, and although filming was initially scheduled to resume last week, it was pushed back after several people involved in the production — including star Lupita Nyong'o — tested positive for COVID-19.

Now production is ready to begin again. It was previously reported that writer-director Ryan Coogler had completed as many scenes as he could without Wright, so presumably all that remains are the scenes featuring Wright as fan favorite Shuri.

The production shutdown isn't expected to affect the film's release date, which is still scheduled for Nov. 11.

null Letitia Wright as Shuri in 'Avengers: Infinity War' | Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/©Marvel Studios 2018

Plans for a Black Panther sequel have been in the works practically since the first film hit theaters in 2018, but the sequel script was rewritten after T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 from colon cancer. Story details are still being kept under wraps, although Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said that the studio will not recast the role of T'Challa.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: