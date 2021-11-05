Black Panther: Wakanda Forever pausing production as Letitia Wright recovers from on-set injury
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is pressing pause.
EW has confirmed that Disney is temporarily shutting down production on the Black Panther sequel as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous injury. In August, the 28-year-old actress sustained minor injuries on set as she was filming a scene with a stunt rig. She was briefly hospitalized and then released, and she's been recovering ever since.
Filming is currently underway on Wakanda Forever in Atlanta, with Black Panther writer-director Ryan Coogler returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, Coogler has filmed as much footage as he can without Wright. Production is expected to shut down the week of Thanksgiving, before picking back up again in early 2022.
Wright is reprising her role as T'Challa's little sister, Shuri, and the sequel picks up after the events of the 2018 original. Marvel is remaining tight-lipped about the plot of Wakanda Forever, but it will continue the story of the Wakandan royal family after T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman died last year.
Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, and Winston Duke are also expected to be return, joined by I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel in an unknown role. Dominique Thorne has also joined the cast as inventor Riri Williams, and she'll later star in her own Disney+ show, Ironheart.
As of now, the production shutdown isn't expected to affect Wakanda Forever's release date: The film is still scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 11, 2022.
