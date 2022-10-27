"An epic and emotional sequel that is an incredible tribute to Chadwick Boseman's legacy."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first reactions call it Marvel's 'most poignant and powerful film'

Wakanda lives on, but you may need tissues.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first reactions have arrived and overall the film is being hailed as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most emotional films to date. The heavily-anticipated sequel to 2018's Black Panther held its world premiere on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, Calif. and at long last audiences got a glimpse of director Ryan Coogler's bittersweet farewell to Chadwick Boseman, while ushering in a new era for the world of Wakanda.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Winston Duke and Letitia Wright attend Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage) Winston Duke and Letitia Wright attend the 'Wakanda Forever' premiere | Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Marvel has long been known for keeping a heavy lock and key to their films and EW's Editor in Chief, Patrick Gomez, put it in words all Marvel fans will understand:

THR's Brian Davids noted the shift in tone from previous Marvel films, calling it Marvel's "most poignant and powerful" film to date, adding that it's "heavy and dark" mostly abandoning the studio's usual tone.

Actress and writer, Dani Fernandez, emphasized no spoilers, but said the film "had so many emotions" and called it: "Heartbreaking and beautiful."

EW contributor Laura Sirikul also reflected a similar emotional response. "#WakandaForever was a beautiful tribute to Chadwick and the weight of losing him," she shared. She added that "the action is so good & very brutal."

Variety's Clayton Davis says Wakanda Forever is a "Visual stunner" adding that Angela Bassett commands "every scene she inhabits."

The Cherry Pick's Josie Melendez was among many who hailed the performance of MCU newcomer Tenoch Huerta, who is playing the anti-hero Namor. Melendez called his performance "mesmerizing."

Actress, writer, and filmmaker Cheyenne Ewulu notes to make sure you "bring a box of tissues when you see this movie."

The Verge's Charles Pulliam says the film is "bigger in scope and scale" than its predecessor but while it is a "Comic Book Movie" that it's one that "centers on grief and the grieving process."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu called the premiere "incredible" and simply recommends that the film is a must-watch.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson called the artistry of Wakanda Forever intimate, heartfelt and declared his love for the new film.

Barbadian singer Rihanna arrives for the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on October 26, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) Rihanna attends the 'Wakanda Forever' premiere | Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

While the world only learned that Rihanna was part of the Wakanda Forever soundtrack, apparently Queen RiRi is gifting us with not one, but two new songs. A benevolent queen!

And Dorian Parks, founder and owner of Geeks of Color summed it up best, "Coogler delivered an epic and emotional sequel that is an incredible tribute to Chadwick Boseman's legacy."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on Nov. 11.

