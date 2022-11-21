Black Panther sequel continues box office reign

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever once again ruled the box office following a blockbuster debut last week.

The sequel retained its No. 1 spot at the domestic and global box office for a second weekend in a row. With an additional $67.3 million in the bag at the domestic box office, Wakanda Forever has grossed $288 million overall, per Comscore. That brings the global cume to $546 million ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, which could bring in more moviegoers hungry for a second helping.

Tenoch Huerta as Namor in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Tenoch Huerta as Namor in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' | Credit: Marvel Studios

Speaking of Thanksgiving and feasting, horror comedy The Menu had a tasty debut, right below Wakanda Forever at No. 2. The satire that follows Ralph Fiennes as a celebrity chef from hell opened with $9 million. Debuting in third place with an impressive $8.2 million was the faith-based The Chosen Season 3: Episode 1 & 2, while She Said couldn't break into the top five.

The drama — which stars Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan as Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, The New York Times journalists who exposed the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations — debuted at No. 6 with $2.2 million. Black Adam and Ticket to Paradise rounded out the top five: Black Adam earned an additional $4.4 million, while Ticket to Paradise raked in an additional $3.2 million.