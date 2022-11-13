Black Panther: Wakanda Forever becomes second-highest debut of 2022

Black Panther 2 blew its competition out of the water this weekend.

Ryan Coogler's highly-anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opened with a blockbuster $180 million at the domestic box office, according to Comscore. It marks the second-highest debut for 2022 thus far, followed behind another Marvel title, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opened with a mystical $185 million back in May.

At the global box office, the sequel earned $330 million overall. Previously, the first film shattered box office records in 2018, earning $218 million over the long weekend and becoming the highest-grossing superhero film in the U.S. Worldwide, it grossed $1.3 billion.

Wakanda Forever reunites much of the original creative team and cast, including Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and Angela Bassett, and follows Wakandans in the wake of King T'Challa's (the late Chadwick Boseman) death. It also introduces Namor (Tenoch Huerta), from the mythical undersea kingdom of Atlantis. Above all else, the sequel is a tribute to Boseman, who died in 2020 from colon cancer. He was 43.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' | Credit: Eli Adé/Marvel Studios

The sequel does not recast Boseman. Instead, a different character takes up the Black Panther mantle. "It's my job as a filmmaker to do things that I have personal integrity with," Coogler told EW of honoring the late star's legacy. "If I don't believe in what I'm doing, I'm going to have a hard time getting other people to do their best work. For them to do their best work, they have to believe in it. At the end of the day, the choices we make have to feel truthful to me."

"When filmmakers make things that don't feel truthful to them, you can feel it," he said. "And I will argue that those projects don't have a shot at working."

Elsewhere, Black Adam continued its box office reign for a fourth week in a row in second place, earning an additional $8.6 million. The weekend numbers bring the superhero flick's total to $151 million. Ticket to Paradise came in third, earning an extra $6.1 million. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and Smile rounded out the top five, earning an additional $3.2 million and $2.3 million, respectively.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.