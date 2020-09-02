The two starred as siblings in 2018's Black Panther, with Wright playing Shuri opposite Boseman's T'Challa. Wright referred to the actor as "my brother, an angel on Earth" in the emotional video shared on Instagram Tuesday night.

Part eulogy, part poem, the clip featured Wright's voice over images of natural scenery.

“A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease,” Wright said about Boseman. “Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.”

Wright continued, "Words cant describe how I feel, how we all fee, that losing you is forced upon us," she said. "To accept this as a new reality, I wish I got to say goodbye. Messaged you a couple times, I thought you were just busy. I didn't know you were dealing with so much."

The actress also recounted the first time she met Boseman as the video showed photos of the two together. The clip ended with photos of the Black Panther cast, with Wright saying that Boseman will be with her forever.

“It is also written that all things are made new, there is light in the darkness. Streams of living water flow, giving new life,” she narrated. “And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful. You’re forever in my heart.”

Wright's eulogy came days after she initially reacted to the news with shock as the world learned of Boseman's death. "This hurts. really hurts," she tweeted on Friday.

Boseman's other Black Panther collaborators, including Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira, have also shared moving tributes to the actor.