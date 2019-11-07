Enormous Black Panther Funko set rules over new Hollywood store — see exclusive photos

By Tyler Aquilina
November 07, 2019 at 10:00 AM EST

1 of 11

Supersized, superhero fun!

Sean Paul Franget

Funko is welcoming you to Wakanda… or rather, Wakanda is welcoming you to Funko. The company behind the massively successful Pop line of figurines is opening a brand-new retail location in Los Angeles, and EW has your first look at the massive, Black Panther-themed display that will welcome customers to the store.

Centered around a fully functioning replica of the towering waterfall seen in the Marvel film (the site of T’Challa’s hand-to-hand battles for the Wakandan throne), the display features nearly-6-foot-tall Funko Pop statues of Black Panther (as portrayed by Chadwick Boseman), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), and a bearded Infinity Wars Captain America (Chris Evans).

Click through to see more exclusive photos of the Black Panther display, which is just one of the many immersive pop culture-inspired sets at the Funko store, located on Hollywood Boulevard and opening to the public Monday, Nov. 18. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman)

Sean Paul Franget

3 of 11

Shuri (Letitia Wright)

Sean Paul Franget
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan)

Sean Paul Franget
Advertisement

5 of 11

Okoye (Danai Gurira)

Sean Paul Franget

6 of 11

Captain America (Chris Evans)

Sean Paul Franget
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Captain America, Shuri, Black Panther, Okoye

Sean Paul Franget
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

Shuri and Black Panther

Sean Paul Franget
Advertisement

9 of 11

Shuri, Black Panther, and Okoye

Sean Paul Franget
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

Shuri and Black Panther

Sean Paul Franget
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com