Enormous Black Panther Funko set rules over new Hollywood store — see exclusive photos

Funko is welcoming you to Wakanda… or rather, Wakanda is welcoming you to Funko. The company behind the massively successful Pop line of figurines is opening a brand-new retail location in Los Angeles, and EW has your first look at the massive, Black Panther-themed display that will welcome customers to the store.

Centered around a fully functioning replica of the towering waterfall seen in the Marvel film (the site of T’Challa’s hand-to-hand battles for the Wakandan throne), the display features nearly-6-foot-tall Funko Pop statues of Black Panther (as portrayed by Chadwick Boseman), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), and a bearded Infinity Wars Captain America (Chris Evans).

Click through to see more exclusive photos of the Black Panther display, which is just one of the many immersive pop culture-inspired sets at the Funko store, located on Hollywood Boulevard and opening to the public Monday, Nov. 18.