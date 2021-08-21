Black Canary movie starring Jurnee Smollett in the works with Misha Green writing

The Lovecraft Country showrunner and star will reunite for a Birds of Prey spin-off film on HBO Max centered on Smollett's Black Canary.

Black Canary will take flight once more.

A Birds of Prey spin-off film centered on Jurnee Smollett's vigilante is in early development at HBO Max, with former Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green writing the script. The project marks a reunion for the two after the HBO series, which Smollett starred in, was canceled following a single season.

Green and Smollett both enthusiastically confirmed the news on Twitter, with Smollett writing, "Guess the Canary is out of the cage! So excited to finally embark on this adventure with my creative soul sis @MishaGreen."

Green added, "We're just at the very beginning of a loooong journey to the screen, but obvs I couldn't turn down the chance to put the DAMN in The Black Damn Canary with @jurneesmollett!"

Representatives for HBO Max and DC did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Black Canary, a.k.a. Dinah Lance, was among the lineup of superheroines featured in Birds of Prey alongside Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. The character has appeared in DC comics since the 1940s, and is known for her power of ultrasonic screams, also called the "canary cry."

Smollett had previously told EW she would play Black Canary again "in a heartbeat," adding, "It's no secret how much I loved playing Black Canary, and [I was] so honored to take on that mantle. I would absolutely do it again if given a chance."

BIRDS OF PREY Jurnee Smollett as Black Canary in 'Birds of Prey' | Credit: Claudette Barius/ © DC Comics

Green is also penning the script for a Tomb Raider sequel starring Alicia Vikander, which the Oscar-winning actress discussed with EW earlier this week.

"Misha Green is on board, and she's writing a draft right now," Vikander said, and added that she feels a strong creative connection with the writer. "I was like, 'Oh, I'm just now on a Zoom with an extremely talented woman that I think has done some incredible work,'" she said. "It would be so amazing if we get to go and do this very big-ass film together, going to kick some ass in front of the camera and behind the camera, you know?"