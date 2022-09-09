The Rock faces off against the Justice Society in new Black Adam trailer
He may have a cape and a shiny super-suit, but the Rock will be the first to remind you that Black Adam is no hero.
Warner Bros. has shared a new trailer for its upcoming DC epic, featuring Dwayne Johnson as the 5,000-year-old morally ambiguous strongman. The film follows Johnson's antihero as he gains superpowers after the death of his son, only to awaken in the modern world after a centuries-long imprisonment.
Black Adam's unprecedented strength and brutality quickly attract the attention of the Justice Society of America — the super-team that includes Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. It's the first time the legendary DC squad has hit the big screen in live action, and fortunately for the Justice Society, they have an unexpected ally. The trailer reveals that Viola Davis is back as Amanda Waller, now working with the JSA after crossing paths with Harley Quinn and co. in the two Suicide Squad movies.
The Rock has talked about wanting to play Black Adam for more than a decade, and when EW spoke to director Jaume Collet-Serra earlier this summer, he praised Johnson's brooding performance, teasing it as "a completely new DJ."
"It's always cliché to say that someone was born to play a role, but in this case, it's true," Collet-Serra explained. "The movie happened because of him. He's the energy and the push that got this movie made. Even if it took him a long time to fulfill this dream of his, I think that it's been worth the wait."
Black Adam hits theaters Oct. 21. Watch the trailer above.
