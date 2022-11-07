Black Adam tops box office for third weekend in a row

Black Adam took the top spot at the box office for the third weekend in a row, earning $18.5 million.

The power of the gods is still with Black Adam.

The DC superhero film took the top spot at the box office for the third weekend in a row, earning $18.5 million. Starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, the flick has now grossed a total of $134 million. The production has also continued to generate ticket sales abroad, with its international total climbing to $320 million.

EW's Joshua Rothkopf gave the film a C+, calling it "a pre-chewed experience that's vaguely familiar and generic, but with a subversive zag or two that shouldn't be discounted." But the lukewarm reviews have done little to deter fans.

The anime film One Piece Film: Red, which stands as the ninth highest grossing film in Japan, debuted with $9.5 million – taking the second spot. This marks a solid debut during an otherwise quiet weekend at the box office from Crunchyroll, which signifies the growing demand for anime releases.

Rounding out the top five spots is the Julia Roberts, George Clooney romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise with $8.5 million, the horror hit Smile with $4 million, and the supernatural thriller Prey for the Devil with $3.8 million. Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, The Banshees Of Inisherin, Till, Halloween ends, and Terrifier 2 remain in the top ten.

Next weekend will likely see a major rise in moviegoer turnout when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters. The film is expected to have the biggest opening of any film this year.

