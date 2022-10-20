We drank three rounds with the cast of Black Adam

HODGE: I don't want to give away spoilers, but there's a day in the town square, where we're all sitting there on the ground, and we're in our suits. Everybody was together, and that's when you know. The magic is already there, but that's when it became real for me. You're taken out of the moment of performance and focusing on the job, and you're able to sit back and just marvel at what's around you. Our stages were like 20,000 square feet or something. They built an entire city, and you're really immersed in it. But then you see everybody else, and you're like, "This is awesome! This is real!" Sometimes you have to see it to believe it. We already had grand belief, but when you see it, it just reinforces it. You know that regardless of what happens beyond this point, you are making magic.