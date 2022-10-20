"It’s never been about a one-off or just about a fight. No, it’s about so much more than that."

Dwayne Johnson has made it known that "the whole point" of making Black Adam is to set up a movie in which the magically charged antihero faces off against Superman. Now, a producer on the film says the plan is much more ambitious.

"It's never been about a one-off or just about a fight," Hiram Garcia, who has been producing films with Johnson for years, told CinemaBlend in a recent interview. "No, it's about so much more than that. We really want to craft a long-form of storytelling and show that these two characters exist in the same universe and are going to have to deal with each other often, either on the same or opposite sides."

Plans for the future of the DC superhero films are still being figured out, but The Hollywood Reporter published an update on the situation, noting that Johnson is apparently fighting to have Henry Cavill return as the Man of Steel after Justice League. Garcia says he is, too.

"I'm not sure what's going on in that regard. He wanted to come back, we wanted him to come back, and we wanted to make sure that we were able to establish that [his] character exists in the same universe as Black Adam," he told CinemaBlend. "We have large ambitions for things we'd like to do. However, all of these items are still in the works, so I am unable to provide exact updates. But just know that we are fighting for it."

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam and Henry Cavill as Superman The 'Black Adam versus Superman' plot is intended to have a multi-film arc, says a 'Black Adam' producer. | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures; Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Garcia continued, "Hopefully they're going to clash at some point, but it's not just about a 'one fight' situation. That was never our dream. That does not reward the fans. Fans want to feel a journey between these guys knowing that these guys exist in the same universe."

For this part, Johnson has been very vocal to the press about wanting to bring Cavill back for a battle between Black Adam and Superman.

"I have been saying for some time, there's a new era in the DC Universe that's about to begin," the actor previously told CinemaBlend. "And what I meant by that was introducing a brand-new character. It's not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was… you know, Black Adam! Two years ago the world had no idea who he was. We did, but not, you know, the rest of the mass out there… But also, what I really meant by 'this is a new era in the DC Universe' is listening to the fans and doing our best to give the fans what they want."

He continued, "Maybe, sometime down the road — and I went through this in pro wrestling — is you can't always give them what you want. But you'll always know that we're listening… I have been listening and I've been wanting to address fans for years… And the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let's build out."

Black Adam opens in theaters nationwide tomorrow. No spoilers, but it's safe to say the movie is clearly setting the stage for what Garcia and Johnson want.

