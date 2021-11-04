Black Adam producer hints at possible Wonder Woman crossover 

Could the warrior deity be teaming up with Wonder Woman sooner than we think?

They're both DC superheroes in their downtime. They're both currently starring in Netflix's biggest-budgeted film ever. Doesn't the world deserve to see Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman join forces on the silver screen?

Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia thinks so.

"We gotta see them together somehow," Garcia told Variety at Red Notice's recent Los Angeles premiere, adding cheekily that he was "working on it."

"To see Black Adam and Wonder Woman share the screen is going to be pretty awesome," Garcia continued. "I honestly feel like Wonder Woman is one of the few superheroes that can go toe-to-toe with Black Adam."

Black Adam, Wonder Woman Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman | Credit: DC Comics; Warner Bros.

Gadot couldn't agree more. She told EW at the premiere that if her Red Notice character, the Bishop, had Wonder Woman's abilities, "She would never be caught," adding, "She would do everything by herself, and hate the boys even more."

Johnson told Variety that he was also fully on board for a crossover and that it was something he's even already discussed with Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the Marvel Universe.

"I turned to Ryan and Gal and I said there should be a crossover... and we could be the ones to possibly make it happen, so we'll see," the actor said. "We'll see what happens down the road."

It's safe to say pairing Gadot's Amazonian princess with Johnson's super warrior deity would result in either the best collab or the best fight ever. But we'll have to wait to see if that crossover would ever be a true possibility. For one, Gadot is currently confirmed for a third Wonder Woman film with director Patty Jenkins, while Black Adam hits theaters Dec. 21. For another, as Johnson mentioned, there's that pesky superhero franchise difference to deal with if they wanted to get Reynolds involved — which would add an entirely different layer of fun.

Either way, as we've learned in Hollywood, never say never.

