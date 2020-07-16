Black Adam taps Noah Centineo for Atom Smasher role

Black Adam type TV Show

Black Adam is beefing up, just as its star Dwayne Johnson is beefing up in the gym for the role.

Noah Centineo, star of Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before film series, has joined the cast of the DC Comics movie in the role of Atom Smasher, EW has learned.

The character has the ability to control his molecular structure, meaning he can change his size, strength, and durability. In the comics, he was born Albert Rothstein, the godson of the original Atom. Al has a history with Black Adam and fought alongside him for spell. Fans of The Flash on The CW will recognize the character from the season 2 premiere, as played by actor Adam Copeland.

Johnson stars as the title character, who's more of an antihero in this movie as opposed to the infamous adversary of Shazam! (played by Zachary Levi in the 2019 film) that he's more commonly known as in DC lore.

Jaume Collet-Serra, Johnson's director on Disney's Jungle Cruise, will helm the feature based on a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel.

The film will be a part of DC FanDome, which is an online Comic-Con of sorts that touts sneak peeks at upcoming DC-related titles. The event is scheduled for this Aug. 22. Plot details for Black Adam have been tightly kept under wraps, so reveals of some kind during the virtual assembly are to be expected.

Black Adam was scheduled for release on Dec. 22, 2021. Shazam 2, with Levi returning, was recently rescheduled to a Nov. 4, 2022 slot.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.

