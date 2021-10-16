Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam awakens in first footage from DC movie

It's been a long road, but the first footage from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam has finally arrived.

On Saturday, Johnson appeared at DC FanDome to reveal one of the movie's opening scenes, which introduces his titular anti-hero, who is the rival of Zachary Levi's Shazam in the pages of DC Comics.

"Now, what you're going to see here is why the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," said Johnson.

In the footage, Sarah Shahi's Adrianna Tomaz, a professor, and her partner are exploring an underground cave when they find what appears to be Black Adam's resting place. Suddenly the scene shifts and a cloaked Black Adam appears out of nowhere in an explosion. When a soldier cautiously approaches him, Black Adam grabs him by the neck, vaporizes him, and starts levitating as the rest of the soldiers open fire on the bulletproof deity. That was quite the introduction to Black Adam.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam has been in the works for years. Johnson first expressed interest in playing the character in 2007, and officially became attached to the role in 2014.

"This character, this film, this universe has been a gigantic project of mine for a very long time," said Johnson. "It's the kind of project that I know comes along once in a lifetime. And the truth is, I was born to play Black Adam... The film has, without question, some of the biggest action sequences I've ever been part of."

While we don't have an official synopsis of the movie yet, we do know that it will feature the big screen debut of Justice Society of America: Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman.

"I've done James Bond for 10 years, four films. Nothing compares to this," said Brosnan during a pre-taped featurette at DC FanDome that introduced the members of the JSA.

Of Johnson's Black Adam, Hodge said, "He's more brutal, uncompromising, fueled by the depths of his pain."

Black Adam will hit theaters July 29, 2022.