Black Adam end-credits scene teases an epic showdown

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson isn't the only flying, bulletproof hero in Black Adam.

The Rock has spent the last decade trying to bring DC's black-clad antihero to the screen, and now, Black Adam is finally hitting theaters. The film introduces not only its titular strongman but the entire lineup of the Justice Society of America, including Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

But this is a big-budget superhero movie, which means that the reveals ain't over until the lights come up and the theater employees come in to start sweeping up stray popcorn. Like nearly every other superhero movie of the last 15 years, Black Adam has an end-credits scene, and it teases the return of a familiar face. (Obviously, spoilers ahead.)

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam Dwayne Johnson as 'Black Adam' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Black Adam has just one extra scene, which comes about halfway through the end credits. The sequence finds Black Adam still brooding in Kahndaq, where he's greeted by a drone sent by Amanda Waller (a returning Viola Davis). Waller is the one who sent the JSA to capture Black Adam in the first place, but here, she tells her former target that he's no longer in danger. She promises that she won't interfere in his business anymore, provided that he remains within the borders of Kahndaq.

Adam reminds her that he's basically unstoppable — especially since he's spent the last two hours beating up the JSA members she sent to capture him. He tells her that no one on the planet can compete with him, and she responds that, fortunately, she has connections who aren't from this planet.

That's when Black Adam receives a visitor. Henry Cavill's Superman materializes, and he tells Adam, "We should talk."

Black Adam marks Cavill's first time in the Superman suit since 2017's Justice League (although he did return to reshoot footage for Zack Snyder's 2021 rerelease). It's also one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood: Earlier this month, Johnson himself spoke about Cavill's return in Black Adam, telling the actor, "Welcome home" to the DC universe.

man-of-steel Henry Cavill in 2013's 'Man of Steel' | Credit: Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

It's been almost a decade since Cavill made his debut as the intergalactic-farm-boy-turned-international-hero, first appearing in 2013's Man of Steel. But after Justice League, the character's future was unclear, and Warner Bros. has yet to announce any solo film or next appearance for Cavill's Superman.

As for what the future might hold for Cavill's Superman? We'll have to wait and see. But it's probably a safe bet that Adam and Clark Kent won't be immediate besties. The two frequently face off in the comics, and Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia recently told Cinemablend that "hopefully they're going to clash at some point," and he suspects that it will be more than a "'one fight' situation."

"[Cavill] wanted to come back, we wanted him to come back, and we wanted to make sure that we were able to establish that [his] character exists in the same universe as Black Adam," Garcia told CinemaBlend. "We have large ambitions for things we'd like to do. However, all of these items are still in the works, so I am unable to provide exact updates. But just know that we are fighting for it."

Black Adam is in theaters now.

