Dwayne Johnson's decades-long journey to bring Black Adam to the screen has culminated in a super-powered box office debut.

The DC superhero film debuted at No. 1 at the domestic and global box office, earning $67 million across North America during opening weekend and a global $140 million overall, per Comscore. It also marks Johnson's biggest box office weekend overall as a leading man despite poor critic reviews.

Audiences have been a lot more generous about the former wrestler's turn as the anti hero. The film also starring Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, and Quintessa Swindell follows Johnson's title character as he gains superpowers after the death of his son, only to awaken in the modern world thousands of centuries after his imprisonment.

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam Dwayne Johnson as 'Black Adam' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

"It's always cliché to say that someone was born to play a role, but in this case, it's true," director Jaume Collet-Serra recently told EW of Johnson. "The movie happened because of him. He's the energy and the push that got this movie made... Even if it took him a long time to fulfill this dream of his, I think that it's been worth the wait."

Also worth the wait has been rom-com queen Julia Roberts' return to the romance comedy screen. She reunites with Ocean's Eleven costar George Clooney for Ticket to Paradise, which opened in second place at the domestic and global box office with $16.3 million across North America and a global total of $96.6 million overall. The duo star as estranged exes who team up to sabotage their daughter's (Kaitlyn Dever) wedding to a seaweed farmer.

Ticket to Paradise Julia Roberts and George Clooney in 'Ticket to Paradise' | Credit: Universal Pictures

Elsewhere, Smile continued its domestic box office reign in third place, earning an additional $8.3 million. The horror film has earned $84.3 million overall across North America. Last week's No. 1 title Halloween Kills followed at No. 4, earning an additional $8 million, which brings the total to $54.1 million. The family comedy musical Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile rounded out the top five with an additional $4.2 million, which brings the total to $28.7 million.

