Aldis Hodge to take flight as Hawkman in DC's Black Adam

DC's Black Adam movie with Dwayne Johnson has found the next member to join the Justice Society of America.

Aldis Hodge, seen in this year's The Invisible Man, is in talks to play comics favorite Hawkman in the film directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collet-Serra, EW has learned.

The character, a.k.a. Carter Hall, is a warrior with giant birdlike wings, a bird-shaped helmet, and a fierce mace. The original Carter Hall was a reincarnation of an ancient Egyptian prince who'd lived many different lives over the years. His origins were changed later in the comics to become Katar Hol, a member of an alien race of winged soldiers from the planet Thanagar.

Hodge previously portrayed MC Ren in Straight Outta Compton, and he will be seen this year as Jim Brown in Regina King's directorial debut, One Night in Miami, which recently screened at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals.

Hawkman was recently revealed during the DC FanDome event as one of four heroes who will appear in Black Adam as part of the Justice Society, the others being Atom Smasher, Doctor Fate, and Cyclone. Noah Centineo was previously announced in the role of Atom Smasher.

Johnson will debut as the magic-powered antihero Black Adam in the film before joining Zachary Levi in the Shazam sequel.

"I love that he doesn't walk the line and has his own sense of Black Adam justice, and I love that his origins are that of a slave — his people were enslaved and his family was enslaved… he felt the burden and pressures of a larger entity holding him down," Johnson said during DC FanDome. "When you come from that place, there's a different energy… which informs how Black Adam operates."

