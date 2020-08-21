Björk joins Nicole Kidman in Robert Eggers' Viking movie The Northman

Björk and Robert Eggers are set to craft pagan poetry on the big screen.

EW can confirm the Icelandic singer has joined the already robust cast of The Lighthouse helmer's upcoming historical Viking revenge drama The Northman, alongside previously announced actors Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Ethan Hawke.

Björk will reportedly play a witch in the New Regency/Focus Features production, which follows a gritty revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century. Following a lengthy delay as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, filming recently began close to the eastern coast of Ireland near Antrim Hills on a set that resembles a historical village.

Though she's primarily known for her boundary-pushing electronic music, Björk has acted in critically acclaimed projects in the past, most notably at the center of Lars von Trier's grim Cannes Palme d'or-winning drama Dancer in the Dark, for which Björk received a Best Original Song Oscar nod in 2001. The Northman will mark her first acting role since 2005's art film Drawing Restraint 9, which was directed by her then-partner Matthew Barney.

Eggers rose to prominence in 2015 with the release of his horror hit The Witch (also starring Taylor-Joy) before teaming with Dafoe and Robert Pattinson for the release of the A24 psychological thriller The Lighthouse late last year.

A release date has yet to be announced for The Northman.