How Sarah Adina Smith crafted her trippy ballet drama Birds of Paradise

Few art forms have inspired filmmakers as much as ballet: Over the decades, the ballet movie has practically become a film genre unto itself, ranging from campy teen classics like Center Stage to psychological thrillers like Black Swan. So when director Sarah Adina Smith signed on for Amazon's Birds of Paradise, she knew she had a long legacy to live up to — but she was also thrilled at the chance to immerse herself in the world of perfection and pointe shoes.

"We really wanted to lean into the tropes of the dance movie genre and use that to hook our audience, and then hopefully find a way to elevate it cinematically," she explains. "We wanted to have something to say about the story, as well — something on a slightly deeper level that could surprise people."

In Birds of Paradise (streaming now on Amazon Prime), Diana Silvers and Kristine Froseth play rival ballerinas, both jockeying for the same coveted spot dancing in the company of the Opéra national de Paris. Booksmart star Silvers plays ambitious American outsider Kate, who arrives (on scholarship) at her elite Parisian ballet academy and soon finds herself thrust into a foreign world of sex, drugs, and eating disorders. Her roommate is Marine (The Society's Froseth), a troubled star-on-the-rise whose oppressive parents have been bankrolling her ballet education, and the two girls find themselves immediately drawn to one another — only to realize they might be each other's stiffest competition.

Here, Smith opens up about breathing new life into ballet and crafting her twisty dance drama.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What was it about this story that first hooked you and made you want to tell it?

SARAH ADINA SMITH: I never really pictured myself doing a YA dance movie, but this book came across my desk and it was just such a fun, pulpy, delicious read. I think I read it in one day. My partner Jonako Donley and I had been searching for a movie that would be a bit more commercially accessible, just something really entertaining where we could reach a wider audience and make our first studio film together. Our previous two movies, Buster's Mal Heart and The Midnight Swim, are really dear to our hearts, but they're a bit more arthouse and a bit more niche. We wanted to see if we could stretch ourselves to make something for even more to people to watch — and this felt like a fun way to do it.

Did you have any dance background going into this?

Not really at all. I took a tap dance class when I was [a kid]. Other than that, I took karate and I was really into sports. As somebody who is competitive by nature but not necessarily with that background, I wanted to [show that in the film]. There are times when the dance is completely raw and emotional and very artistic, but there are other times hopefully where it's also very aggressive and a bit like filming sports. Almost more like a boxing match.

Birds of Paradise Credit: Katalin Vermes/Amazon Studios

I wanted to ask about how you approached that: What were your goals in filming the dance scenes, when dance is so central to this story?

Well, it was really important to me in making a dance movie that we never do the thing where you just break into dance for no reason. We wanted to make sure it was always really motivated by character, and it was always in service of pushing the story forward or some sort of transformation that the character was going through. I actually think it's very similar to shooting action sequences of fight sequences in a movie. It's the same thing. Those are only interesting if the character is going through something emotionally.

The other thing I can say about it is it's also a very technical exercise. We had two lead actresses who are not trained ballerinas, who threw themselves into three really rigorous months of training. But we're not shy about the fact that we also used dance doubles, and we also had VFX. So, it was a lot of very careful planning to make sure that we were using the actresses in the best way.

The crux of this story is the relationship between Kate and Marine. What was it about that complicated female friendship that you most wanted to explore?

I wanted to tell a story that occurs in that really interesting window in a young adult life, when who you want to be gets mixed up with who you want to be with — where ambition and libido get all mixed together. There's something confusing and thrilling about that. I was really inspired by The Talented Mr. Ripley as a story in some ways, too. Kate is this outsider looking into this world of high society and privilege that she feels like she wants to be a part of, and in some ways [she] becomes obsessed with M as her way into that world. At the same time, that's tangled up with very true feelings of lust and love and friendship.

And then from M's point of view, it's a story about somebody who's dealing with really acute grief. She's got a hole in her heart that she's looking to fill, and Kate comes crashing into that. It's always a challenging thing as a filmmaker when you're telling a story with two true protagonists. It's really a two-hander, and I wanted to do service to both those points of view.

I wanted to ask about developing the visual style of the film: On one hand, you've got sets like the ballet studio, which is so stark and clean, and then you've also got these gorgeous jungle sets with glitter and drama. How did you want to approach the film's visual look and feel?

I wanted this movie to feel ferociously feminine. I wanted to just absolutely embrace the YA dance movie audience and just serve them the most delicious cinematic experience that I could. So I was really looking for that contrast in the movie. In the traditional world of ballet, everything had to be perfect and controlled, so I wanted that main studio environment to be sterile feeling. I told my production designer Nora [Takacs Ekberg], "Make me something that feels like a science lab — like you're under a microscope and every flaw will be noticed." Then, I wanted to contrast that with the world of the jungle, which is feral and wild and free and nature unbridled. I was working with my cinematographer Shaheen Seth also, in terms of lighting and how they could [mix]. I wanted to feel as the movie goes on that those worlds are starting to bleed into one another — like nature is taking over in some way, despite your best efforts to keep it at bay.

That's an interesting metaphor for ballet, too, because ballet is known for being about perfection and restraint and control, but there's also something sort of animalistic about it. I'd imagine it'd be fun to explore that visually.

Yeah, I come to this world as an outsider. I don't have any background in dance, and when I first started looking at ballet, to me, it just looked like the mating ritual dances of the birds of paradise, the jungle brids that dance for each other. I thought it was really fascinating how in nature it's oftentimes the male bird that has the plumage and the big feathers and is doing all the dance. But in ballet, to my eyes, it's the women in their tutus and their huge costumes and stuff.

It was a gateway for me to think about dance in terms of sexuality and gender and how in traditional ballet for many, many years, it has been a bit more rigid — where males have to be a certain way and females have to be a certain way, and there's no in between. Luckily, that's starting to shift, but I wanted to use that as a jumping off point to show characters who are so much more non-binary and so much more fluid than that. [I wanted] to do so in a way that was useful and not trying to be on a soapbox or raise a flag about it, but to do justice to the way that this new generation is so wonderfully at ease with discovering their identities and being who they are.

There have obviously been so many great movies about ballet, and you mentioned earlier that you wanted to lean into dance movie tropes. Were there any tropes you wanted to avoid, or anything about the genre you particularly wanted to embrace?

I think I wanted to embrace the fun, campy aspects of the genre to some extent. Particularly at the beginning of the movie, almost as a welcoming mat for the audience to say, "Don't worry, this is going to be fun. I'm not going to ask you to work too hard. Come and enjoy this fun ride." At the same time, I'm a huge psychological thriller and horror movie fan, but I wanted to avoid taking this movie in that direction. I wanted to keep it human scale, and I wanted it to feel like a real portrait of female friendship and this complex relationship of lust and love and ambition. I wanted to avoid being too extreme in that sense, but still take you on an elevated, fun, dance movie ride that has some interesting dramatic twists and turns along the way.