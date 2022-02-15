Whoa, Big Daddy! BioShock movie is back from the dead at Netflix

Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski was once set to make the project, but it was put on hold in 2009. Now the film has popped back up.

We are Bio-shook by this news: The BioShock movie, once thought to be dead in the water, has officially been raptured.

The film adaptation of the popular high-concept video game series, which had been set up at Universal Pictures once upon a time, is now back in active development, this time at Netflix. The streamer announced the news Tuesday, with 2K and Take-Two Interactive producing the project.

The games — which include BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite — are set across multiple dystopian landscapes and visionary societies gone wrong.

Bioshock 'BioShock' | Credit: 2K Games

The first installment, released in 2007, took place in the underwater city of Rapture. Once created to be a utopia for its citizens, the deep-sea metropolis fell into chaos after the discovery of ADAM, a gene-altering substance used to create serums that could give humans superhuman abilities. The often violent game featured characters like Big Daddies, genetically altered humans who grafted their bodies to bulky diving suits, and Little Sisters, little girls genetically altered to reclaim ADAM from corpses.

BioShock has sold more than 39 million copies worldwide, and a fourth game is currently in development from Cloud Chamber.

Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski had been attached to helm a BioShock film for Universal, but the adaptation was officially put on hold in 2009. The studio was reportedly looking cut costs from the $160 million budget.

"There was a lot of diffusion," Verbinski told Collider last year. "So when the movie was shut down, it was literally the conversation that I had… saying, don't buy the rights, I just want you to be clear. This is a $200 million, R-rated [movie]. We were now about to start shooting a $200 million R-rated movie and they chickened out. I think Watchmen had just come out right before that or something. So there was a little bit of, these movies need to be PG-13. If they cost that much, they need to be PG-13."

The project is back on track at a time when Hollywood has reset its sights on video games in a big way. Netflix has already found success in this regard, having turned League of Legends into a critically acclaimed Arcane animated series that's coming back for a second season. Other games being actively developed for the screen at Netflix and beyond include Assassin's Creed, Resident Evil, and The Last of Us, and Twisted Metal.

An Uncharted film, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, is hitting theaters this week with a story inspired by the popular games of the same name.