Billy Ray teaming with Adam McKay for film about Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

The Comey Rule creator Billy Ray and Vice filmmaker Adam McKay are returning to Washington for a feature film about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Ray will write and direct J6, while McKay will produce alongside Todd Schulman, Josh McLaughlin, Cullen Hoback, and Shane Salerno, EW has confirmed. The film, which was originally envisioned as a limited series, will take a "journalistic approach" to chronicling the deadly assault on the citadel of American democracy. According to Deadline Hollywood, which first reported the news, the project will be shopped to studios and streamers soon.

"The goal was to do a ground-level view of a momentous day," Ray told Deadline. "It's about protesters who became rioters and cops who became defenders of democracy. Someone else can tell the story of the chaos at the White House on that day. I wanted to stay in the trenches."

Billy Ray, Adam McKay Billy Ray and Adam McKay | Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Ray traveled to Washington, D.C., in the days after Jan. 6 to interview people on the ground, including Capitol police officers Michael Fanone and Harry Dunn, with Fanone consulting on the initial screenplay. Ray also interviewed members of Congress who were trapped inside the Capitol on the fateful day and consulted Cullen Hoback, who produced the HBO documentary series Q: Into the Storm and filmed some of the insurrection.

"I was at the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6 with cameras," Hoback told Deadline. "Since then, there's been a campaign to chisel away at the truth of what really went down. Billy's journalistic approach will make it more difficult for opportunistic politicians and pundits to rewrite history."