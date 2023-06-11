Don't threaten two Broadway babies with a stage and a pair of microphones.

At the premiere of their movie Our Son at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, Billy Porter and Luke Evans surprised the audience with a duet of the song Porter wrote for the family drama.

Billy Porter and Luke Evans Billy Porter, left, and Luke Evans | Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

"I wrote a song for this film and you all clapped all the way through it, which is good. Which is why we're gonna sing it live," Porter began to the crowd. "Another thing that was special about this movie, another thing that connected us immediately, you know, Luke's a musical theater boy like me. And can sing his ass off."

"Imagine," Porter added, "two above-the-title stars of a queer movie, singing a love duet."

After a gay couple's 13-year marriage comes to an end, they find themselves in a bitter dispute over who gets custody of their 8-year-old son Owen (Christopher Woodley). Featuring Andrew Rannells, Robin Weigert, and Phylicia Rashad, Our Son was directed by Bill Oliver with a script from Oliver and Peter Nickowitz.

Evans shared a clip of he and Porter singing said asses off on Instagram, captioning the post, "This was the only way to close our beautiful premiere today, singing the duet @theebillyporter wrote that we both sang today which is in our movie."

Porter, an Emmy, Tony, and Grammy winner, has been belting for decades, while Evans showed off his pipes in the Beauty and The Beast live action remake as Gaston and released an album of covers last year, A Song for You, including a duet with Nicole Kidman on A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera's "Say Something."

