"I was not at ALL referring to the quality or monumental impact of streaming films," Eichner said, but rather the way "LGBTQ+ content has often been considered niche and disregarded."

Bros writer-star Billy Eichner has responded to a wave of backlash over his recent comments about how LGBTQ romantic comedies have been treated by Hollywood.

The Billy on the Street host received intense flak on social media following Wednesday's release of his Variety cover story, in which the comedian spoke about his upcoming Universal Pictures romantic comedy's unique place in Hollywood among the predominantly heterosexual love stories funded by major studios for theatrical release.

"I told myself to look around and appreciate how rare and magical this moment is because you are making a movie that looks and feels like all the romantic comedies you grew up loving, but you're doing it as a gay man," Eichner said. "And this is not an indie movie. This is not some streaming thing which feels disposable, or which is like one of a million Netflix shows. I needed to appreciate that 'This is a historic moment, and somehow, you're at the center of it. You helped create it.'"

The 43-year-old star tweeted that he wanted to further explain the quote beyond what was included in the Variety story after many slammed it as a dig at Hulu's June release of Joel Kim Booster's Searchlight Pictures–produced queer rom-com, Fire Island, which featured a predominantly queer Asian cast.

A representative for Booster tells EW they have no comment on Eichner's quotes.

"I was not at ALL referring to the quality or monumental impact of streaming films," Eichner tweeted late Wednesday. "I was referring to the way that, historically, LGBTQ+ content has often been considered niche and disregarded by Hollywood. I have been openly gay since the beginning of my career over 20 years ago, at a time when that was very challenging. And I am very proud Bros is one of many projects — theatrical, streaming, online, etc. — where so many of us are finally getting to tell our own LGBTQ+ stories."

He finished by stressing that being a "loud and proud part of the LGBTQ+ community" is an honor he doesn't take lightly: "From the bottom of my heart I truly am so sorry if I inadvertently offended or insulted anyone. I really am. Thank you."

Bros — which will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before its Sept. 30 theatrical bow — marks a historic release for Universal, as it is a major studio giving a romantic comedy with two leading gay men (Eichner, Luke Macfarlane) a wide release. However, it is not the first significant LGBTQ-themed rom-com to hit the mainstream.

Writer-director Clea DuVall released her holiday-themed romantic comedy Happiest Season on Hulu in November 2020. That film, which followed two women (Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis) navigating their courtship amid a chaotic family Christmas, was originally intended for theatrical release via Sony/TriStar, but the coronavirus pandemic ultimately prompted its shift to digital.

Bros also follows in the footsteps of other, smaller LGBT rom-coms that have debuted over the years, including the 2001 Jennifer Westfeldt–starring cult classic Kissing Jessica Stein and Alice Wu's 2004 film Saving Face.

"We're not doing a sitcom. This is not as simple as doing When Harry Met Sally or some Hallmark Christmas movies and just swapping in two gay guys for the straight couple and having everything play out the same way," Eichner said of Bros in EW's Pride 2022 cover story, which profiled both Eichner and Booster — the latter of whom revealed in the piece that he was initially hired by Eichner to work in the Billy on the Street writers' room. "In my experience and the experience of my friends, that's not how it works. There's some overlap in gay and straight relationships, but there's a lot that's different."

