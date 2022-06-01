EICHNER: The idea for Bros came from Nick Stoller — who is straight, unfortunately — and that's interesting because the reason it had to come from Nick is that…. Growing up, I used to watch Sleepless in Seattle and think, "Oh. I could be Tom Hanks." I didn't have any self doubt when I was a kid. It was getting to Hollywood in my 20s and early 30s where that self doubt was kind of placed in me by other people suggesting that that could never happen for me. So of course the idea for Bros wouldn't start with me, because I didn't think it was realistic, unless we were going to film it for $5 on my phone. [Bros producers] Judd Apatow and Nick Stoller make big studio comedies, and they kept telling me, "We're going to do this with Universal." And I said, "No. We're not. You guys don't get it. I've been gay for over 20 years in this business, and Universal's not doing this movie." And then they did, and that was amazing because I had been convinced over the years that that just wasn't possible.