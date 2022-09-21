Billy Eichner brought Elena from Billy on the Street as his date to the Bros premiere

Elena returned alongside Eichner on the red carpet for Bros.
By Joey Nolfi September 21, 2022 at 05:27 PM EDT
Advertisement

Bros

Show More
type
  • Movie
genre

Even though he's "really sort of mean" to her, Bros writer-star Billy Eichner still brought his beloved Billy on the Street costar Elena to the premiere of his new movie.

"My date for last night's NY premiere of Bros," Eichner tweeted Wednesday afternoon alongside a heart emoji, after he brought the New York City-based legend to the gay rom-com's Tuesday night screening in Manhattan. He later called her an "icon" in a follow-up tweet under the original.

Billy Eichner took Elena from 'Billy on the Street' to the 'Bros' premiere in New York City.
| Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Elena first rose to prominence in 2015 as a recurring personality on Eichner's Billy on the Street comedy series, which saw him bombarding innocent New Yorkers with a camera and a microphone to ask them hilarious, impromptu questions.

Across her subsequent appearances on the show through 2017, Elena attempted to milk a cow, served fashion via her "old Mexican jacket," and famously proclaimed that she has a stalker named Tapioca.

To promote the Judd Apatow-produced Bros — which Eichner leads in the role of a gay media titan who falls for a macho lawyer — the Emmy nominee revived Billy on the Street Tuesday for a three-minute, one-off episode featuring Paul Rudd and lesbians — but, sadly, no Elena.

Bros is in theaters on Sept. 30. Watch the new Billy on the Street above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content:

Bros

Billy Eichner leads a predominantly LGBTQ cast in Universal's groundbreaking gay rom-com about two men finding love in unexpected places.

 

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com