Billy Eichner brought Elena from Billy on the Street as his date to the Bros premiere
- Movie
Even though he's "really sort of mean" to her, Bros writer-star Billy Eichner still brought his beloved Billy on the Street costar Elena to the premiere of his new movie.
"My date for last night's NY premiere of Bros," Eichner tweeted Wednesday afternoon alongside a heart emoji, after he brought the New York City-based legend to the gay rom-com's Tuesday night screening in Manhattan. He later called her an "icon" in a follow-up tweet under the original.
Elena first rose to prominence in 2015 as a recurring personality on Eichner's Billy on the Street comedy series, which saw him bombarding innocent New Yorkers with a camera and a microphone to ask them hilarious, impromptu questions.
Across her subsequent appearances on the show through 2017, Elena attempted to milk a cow, served fashion via her "old Mexican jacket," and famously proclaimed that she has a stalker named Tapioca.
To promote the Judd Apatow-produced Bros — which Eichner leads in the role of a gay media titan who falls for a macho lawyer — the Emmy nominee revived Billy on the Street Tuesday for a three-minute, one-off episode featuring Paul Rudd and lesbians — but, sadly, no Elena.
Bros is in theaters on Sept. 30. Watch the new Billy on the Street above.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
- Billy Eichner, Paul Rudd revive Billy on the Street for Bros: 'I'm sorry I'm not Florence Pugh!'
- Renée Zellweger 'loved the joke' of Billy Eichner naming a fake gay app after her in Bros
- Billy Eichner got emotional filming Bros gay rom-com scenes 'the way Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan' did
- Billy Eichner 'actively pursued' Symone for her Bros role after seeing her talents on RuPaul's Drag Race
- Billy Eichner's LGBTQ+ cast shatters rom-com history in Bros trailer: 'Love is love… that is bulls---!'
Billy Eichner leads a predominantly LGBTQ cast in Universal's groundbreaking gay rom-com about two men finding love in unexpected places.
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
Comments