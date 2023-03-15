Billy Crystal celebrates 75th birthday with iconic When Harry Met Sally throwback

The actor and comedian shared a photo perfectly recreating his outfit and pose from the classic rom-com.

Cut a big slice of birthday cake for Billy Crystal, and then we'll have what he's having.

On Tuesday the actor and comedian celebrated 75 years by sharing a photo of himself perfectly recreating an iconic outfit and pose from the classic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally. The snapshot features Crystal wearing a white cable-knit sweater, blue jeans, and white sneakers while crouching and clasping his hands together.

As seen in the tweet below, Crystal posted the photo alongside the original moment from the 1989 movie, and also added a brief message for his fans: "Thank you all."

Crystal has enjoyed a long and successful screen career, which began with an episode of All in the Family in 1976. Since then he's been well-regarded for a litany of projects, including many years as an Oscars host, a stint on Saturday Night Live, voicing Mike in the Monsters Inc. franchise, and live-action films such as Mr. Saturday Night, Analyze This, and City Slickers.

But to many fans, his most enduring role remains Harry Burns, the loathsome carpool companion to Meg Ryan's Sally on a drive from Chicago to New York after college. The two characters hate any each other, then eventually become friends, and ultimately fall in love. Written by Nora Ephron and directed by Rob Reiner, When Harry Met Sally remains one of the most beloved rom-coms ever made.

Billy Crystal in 'When Harry Met Sally' Billy Crystal in 'When Harry Met Sally' | Credit: Columbia/Everett

It's infinitely quotable, largely due to Crystal's quick wit and wry delivery. (Who among us has not wept at that utterly romantic New Year's Eve speech? Or giggled at the retort that "Baby-fish mouth is sweeping the nation"?) In fact, Ephron famously based much of the banter between Harry and Sally on conversations she heard between Crystal and Reiner, a close friend of his.

Crystal reprised the character in a 2011 Funny or Die short in which Harry moves on from losing Sally to a romance with Helen Mirren's Sharon (who's also a vampire).

So, Mr. Crystal, in honor of your birthday, we would be proud to partake of your pecan pie.

